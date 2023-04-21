Liverpool have firmed up their interest in Brighton’s midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and are preparing to open talks for a summer move for the sought-after star, according to journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

Competition for the World Cup winner’s signature is likely to be fierce, with the Reds rumored to be vying alongside the likes of Manchester United to seal the deal.

Both of those squads especially are crying out for injections of young, long-term midfield quality, although Liverpool’s arguably more dire situation has seen them linked to every midfielder under the sun.

To that end, and ever the transfer rumor huckster, Romano recently asserted on his YouTube channel that FSG is targeting at least the duo of Mac Allister and Chelsea’s Mason Mount, and that concrete talks for the former are likely to commence as soon as the end of April.

“Among the priorities for Liverpool remains Mason Mount,” said Romano.

“He is a player since February in their list.

“Alexis Mac Allister is another one they appreciate, and they will have contacts with the camp of Mac Allister very soon.

“It could be in the next two or three weeks.”

Not exactly the rubber stamp “Here We Go” but Liverpool supporters will take anything at this point.