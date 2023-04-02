Figueroa Runs Rampant For LFC U-18s

While the Liverpool FC senior team turned in a performance many would prefer to forget yesterday afternoon, there was at least some positivity for LFC in the form of the U-18 side. The youth team welcomed Wolverhampton’s U-18s to Kirkby for a Premier League North matchup that saw striker Keyrol Figueroa run rampant.

The 16-year-old was making just his third start for the U-18 squad. He had scored once and assisted twice in his previous two starts, and he needed only 29 minutes to double his goal involvement total against Wolves. The forward opened the scoring on the break in the 16th minute. He then doubled the lead via a header from a corner kick just five minutes later.

Figueroa then finished a 13-minute hat trick just before the half-hour mark when he collected a poor pass from the Wolves goalkeeper and slotted into an open net.

The hat trick was a nice exclamation point to a fine run of form for the son of former Wigan Athletic defender Maynor Figueroa. Keyrol’s recent success for the LFC U-18s comes right after he returned from a very successful CONCACAF U-17 Championship campaign. The American racked up seven goals and an assist en route to helping the US team reach the final.

The LFC U-18s are surely hoping Figueroa can keep providing a spark to propel them up from the wrong end of the EPL U-18 table. Marc Bridge-Wiklinson’s side had gone 12 matches without a win before yesterday’s hat-trick heroics.

The U-18s will be back in action on Tuesday, April 9th when they visit Newcastle.