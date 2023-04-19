Watch: Alisson Gifts Excited Leeds Fan With His Gloves After Match

While Liverpool comprehensively dismantled Leeds United on Monday night, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be disappointed not to have kept a clean sheet. Leeds managed to sneak a goal past him in their 6-1 loss.

Still, it was hard for anyone to be disappointed with the positive result, even the man between the sticks. Despite the team’s terrible season, it’s always a boost to get a good blowout win under the belt. And despite the team’s terrible season, Alisson remains a favorite — even among the opposing team’s fans.

After the game, a Leeds fan managed to get Alisson’s attention and get gifted his glove. The intrepid fan filmed the short interaction and posted it on her TikTok. The caption read, “Got beat 6-1 but got Allison’s [sic] gloves.”

The comments are, predictably, a combination of praising Alisson and lambasting the fan for wanting his gloves after their team got crushed.

My question posed to the class is: What do you do with a pair of used goalkeeper gloves? Do you try them on? You have to, right? Even if they’re sweaty. Do they go on your mantle or in your closet or under a display case...or with the rest of your pub league uniform?

Comment below, inquiring minds want to know.