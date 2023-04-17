Leeds United 1, Liverpool 6 - Match Recap: An Away Win? In This Economy?

Leeds United 1 - 6 Liverpool

Leeds: Sinisterra 47’

Liverpool: Gakpo 35’, Salah 39’ 64’, Jota 52’ 73’, Núñez 90’

Pre-Match

Liverpool run out the same lineup that they used against Arsenal, for better or worse. Granted, the Reds looked imperious in the second half, despite having to dig themselves out of a 2-0 hole. Still, signs of life or something? Anyway, the Reds are away tonight, which has mostly spelled trouble throughout this schizophrenic season. If Liverpool have any hopes at putting together a 2020/21 style run for the Top 4, a win tonight sure would help.

First Half

Its a tense opening 15, with Liverpool trying to maintain control and not be countered on, and Leeds wanting to counter. So far the Reds have produced no shots from their 75% possession, and Leeds have had two week efforts from range.

Liverpool started turning up the pressure midway through the half. They’ve mostly kept Leeds penned in for about 10 minutes, so I fully expect a sucker punch any minute now.

GOAL! Or! A goal! For Liverpool! Trent wins the ball back (margin of error +/- using his arm), plays a 1-2 at the edge of the area, and then puts it on a plate for Gakpo to tap in at the back post! A lead?! On the road?! In this economy?!

GOAL!! Is this even allowed? Jota wins the ball back in Liverpool’s own half, carries it about 30 yards, and then plays in Salah who absolutely leathers it first time, easily beating the keeper.

Fabinho keeps the good times rolling with a yellow and giving away a free kick in a dangerous position. As you do.

Liverpool go into the half, on the road, with a 2-0 lead. What is this I’m feeling? Is it pain? Panic? Hunger? Am I hungry?

Second Half

Goal. Leeds pull one back to start the second half. Konate, who has had a pretty good match so far, was caught out, lost possession, and Liverpool were duly punished.

GOAL!!! Just when Leeds were threatening to make this a football match, Curtis Jones picked out an incredible pass from midfield, right into the path of Jota’s run in behind. Jota had quite a bit to do to beat the onrushing keeper, but he slotted beautifully for his first goal in...forever? Yes, first goal in forever.

GOAL!!!! Salah makes it four! Robbo does brilliantly to leave his marker for dead before picking out Gakpo. Gakpo plays Salah in, and Salah slots with a perfect curling effort with his left foot.

GOAL!!!!! Jota slots with a fantastic half-volley from the top of the box, which kisses the post on the way in for good measure. Leeds supporters are heading for the exits!

Klopp makes a quadruple sub with 10 to go. Gakpo, Mo, Jota, and Hendo make way for Milly, Nunez, Firmino and Luis Diaz, who comes on to a big applause from the traveling Kop. And then they immediately start belting out “Si Senor!”

And then Klopp brings on Thiago for Fabinho. I’d be crying on the pitch if I were a Leeds player right now.

GOAL!!!!!! Darwin Núñez gets in on the action! Trent picks out his run with a brilliant pass, but Darwin still had a lot of work to do. Regardless, he chested the ball down brilliantly and the finish was unerring.

Final Thoughts

Liverpool put in a rare complete game away from home. The only question is it too little too late? Regardless, let’s bask in the decisive win. Nottingham Forest at Anfield awaits.