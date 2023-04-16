Leeds United vs. Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News

| Monday, April 17th |

Premier League | Elland Road

8PM GMT/2PM EST

After failing to pick up the full three points in any of their last three matches, Liverpool travel to Leeds on Monday needing to win to keep their slim hopes of catching up and breaking into the top four alive. That’s not the most encouraging position to be in given their away form.

The Reds will get a boost in the front with Luis Díaz finally making a long-awaited return from a knee injury that’s kept him out since October. It’s doubtful he’ll be relied on to start, but it seems very likely he’ll be used as a second-half impact sub, a role he’s excelled in since joining Liverpool. Elsewhere on the injury front, Ibrahima Konaté missed a couple of days of training this week, though it didn’t sound as if it was anything too serious so he should be available.

Leeds United are currently 16th in the table and firmly entrenched in the chaotic fight to stay above the relegation zone, but that doesn’t mean they should be taken lightly. They have two wins and a draw from their last five and they are the only team to go to Anfield and take three points this season after an 89th-minute goal saw them earn a 2-1 over the Reds in October. Combine that with the fact Liverpool have lost eight of their 15 away matches this campaign and this is likely to be a tense affair for the Reds.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Gakpo, Núñez

With more than a week since their last match, there’s no reason to not expect a full-strength starting XI. Thiago wasn’t ready for an extended runout last weekend against Arsenal, but one would expect him to get the nod this time around.

Salah, Gakpo, Núñez is probably the preferred front three, but it really wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see Jota in there instead of one of the latter two. Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keïta remain out for the Reds.

For Leeds, Stuart Dallas and Tyler Adams remain sidelined while center-back Max Wöber looks to be a game-time decision.

What the Managers Had to Say

Javi Gracia: “We know there are eight games left to finish the season and we don’t have time to complain about anything, only try to be focused on the next game and try to do better as we did in the most part of the games we’ve played before. I think it’s in the way we can compete, we are full of confidence and we believe we can do it.”

Jurgen Klopp: “We had a long training week and now we have to make sure that we do the right stuff and bring it on the pitch, so that’s how it is. All the things are on the table, everything is clear. Our home record is not as bad as the away record but we play away.

“Anyway, I’m looking forward to the game and it’s a tough one. Leedswill go with all they have, we have to go with all we have and these kind of things. Leedswill never be an easy game whenever you go there.”

The Officials

Referee: Craig Pawson Assistants: Marc Perry, Richard West Fourth official: Graham Scott VAR: Tony Harrington Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

Kickoff is set for 8:00PM GMT/2:00PM EST tomorrow. Stick with The Liverpool Offside team to keep yourself up to date with team news and match buildup, live updates, and post-match reaction.