JTF97: Liverpool Players and Staff Honor Commemorate Hillsborough Tragedy

It has been 34 years since the tragedy at Hillsborough which killed 97 Liverpool fans who just went out to support their football team. As the family members of the victims continue to fight for justice for their loved ones, the entire city of Liverpool and the footballing world at large honours and mourns for the loss of life that afternoon back in 1989.

This year, Liverpool players and staff representing all tiers of the of the club came to the Hillsborough memorial to pay their respects.

Barry Lewtas and Dominic Corness represented the Reds’ U21s and Marc Bridge-Wilkinson and Terence Miles for the U18s.

For the women’s side, manager Matt Beard was not in attendance, but in his place was assistant manager Paul McHugh, along with team captain Niamh Fahey.

For the men’s senior side, manager Jürgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson show their respects as well. The two men delivered a tribute on behalf of the club.

Wreaths were laid on the memorial and a moment of silence and quiet contemplation was observed.

Additionally, Reds’ legend Kenny Dalglish, who was the Liverpool manager in 1989 when tragedy struck, once again returned to show his support, as he has done faithfully every year since.

Representatives from Everton also continued to show their support, putting aside rivalries to mourn the loss of their neighbors and friends.

While the world waits for justice to be served, the city of Liverpool, as well as the club, do their parts to ensure that those in charge know that these 97 men, women, and children have not been forgotten, and time won’t silence the calls for accountability.

Justice for the 97.

You’ll Never Walk Alone.