Klopp Talk: Liverpool’s Approach to the End of the Season

Jürgen Klopp spoke to the press ahead of Monday’s match against Leeds United, emphasizing the difficult position the Reds find themselves in:

Yeah, we have nothing to lose really. We are in a position where we don’t want to be in the table, that means we have to act a little bit like this. We have to try new things, we have to fight for things, that’s how it is. The things we tried so far this season didn’t work out properly and especially not consistently, and that’s what we have to do. Especially from the moment when we scored our goal [against Arsenal], we were really in the game and then it was a top performance even, so that’s good. How I said, we had a long training week and now we have to make sure that we do the right stuff and bring it on the pitch, so that’s how it is. All the things are on the table, everything is clear. Our home record is not as bad as the away record but we play away. Anyway, I’m looking forward to the game and it’s a tough one. Leeds will go with all they have, we have to go with all we have and these kind of things. Leeds will never be an easy game whenever you go there.

Klopp touched on the affordances of a week-long training, and emphasized his hopes that Liverpool can bring the good things from training into Monday’s match:

Of course it’s different. You can go through pretty much everything what is important in football. You can work on defensive stuff, you can work on offensive stuff. You can do finishing, you can even do endurance if you want. You can do everything. In such a long week, you have really time to train. In a short week, you recover most of the time and give the informations all in meetings – that’s a massive difference. That’s a week where you turn into a coach again and not being just a manager to pick the team and set the tactics up and stuff like this. This is proper coaching. I enjoy it a lot.

Supporters will hope to see the good form against Arsenal, who the Reds were unlucky to drop points against, continue in the final set of league games.