No, not that midfield target.

While Liverpool are likely not imminently reversing the puzzling decision to pull out of the Jude Bellingham sweepstakes after two years of planning, FSG are rumored to instead be exploring having go at another midfield target—from last year.

The Mirror’s David Maddock has shockingly claimed that the Reds are sounding out a move for Real Madrid starlet Aurelien Tchouameni. Liverpool supporters will, of course, see the irony as it was the Los Blancos themselves who gazumped the Reds to the same player last year to the tune of a €100m blockbuster transfer.

The 23-year-old has had a hard time of it in his debut season, making 36 appearances in all competitions but only averaging just about 55 minutes per match, behind French compatriot Eduardo Camavinga as well as the immortal duo of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric on both metrics.

The lack of clarity on the future of manager Carlo Ancelotti past this season as well as the competition for places from players in the squad such as Fede Valverde as well as potential future recruits such as rumored targets like Bellingham could be enough to unsettle Madrid’s no. 6 enough to consider calling it quits after a single season.

Allow us to dream, OK?