Alisson: Liverpool Must “Fight” to Make the Good Things Happen

Liverpool’s number one spoke to Liverpoolfc.com following the match against Arsenal on Sunday, and was resolute — yet realistic — in his frustration at the result:

For what we did on the pitch, the chances we created, of course we go out here with a feeling that we could have won the match. But we have to be realistic; they started the match really well, scoring two goals. It’s really difficult in the Premier League to start behind and get back to the result that you need. Scoring two goals was great and creating more chances, but after the circumstances of the match we take the point that can help us during the rest of the season.

Alisson was clear on the lessons the Reds could take away from the 2-2 draw at Anfield against top-of-the-league Arsenal:

More than learn with the mistakes, we need to start to look as well to the positive things and take the good side – that is starting 2-0 down and then coming back to 2-2 and playing the game we played in the second half against the top of the league, against a great side. For the second half they didn’t know how to deal with us during the game; of course they had situations but we defended well in the second half. So, we take the positives from today and start to work for the next challenge.

An important takeaway for the Brazilian was the difference in effort that spurred the turnaround:

Scoring the first goal was the start of everything. When we scored, the crowd came together as well and helped the team and pushed the team – everybody knows how Anfield is when the crowd is playing together with you. They show a reaction on what we do on the pitch, so we have to do more of that, we have to show more desire every game – as we did in the second half – consistently. We know what we have to do, everybody comes here and says the things we have to do; it’s really easy to say but not too easy to make those things happen, football is not anything magic, that you can just go there and think that things are going the way you want. You have to fight for that, it’s what we are doing: preparing ourselves, training hard and going to the games showing the desire to make it different and to win the games.

The Reds surely must show this fight in future matches — and ideally be able to show it without relying on external factors.