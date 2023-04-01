Manchester City 4, Liverpool 1: Man of the Match

That was a disappointing, yet not unexpected result given Liverpool have been dreadful following long layoffs, in the early slot, and on the road this season. Put all three together and that was hardly a surprise.

A few players weren’t completely anonymous or actively bad. Salah scored after a very nice run and some excellent hold-up play by Jota. Elliott did some good things and at least looked like he was trying to spark something. Gakpo drew a yellow card for Rodri and would have drawn a second to have him sent off minutes later if Simon Cooper wasn’t a coward.

Now let us know how you saw it.

