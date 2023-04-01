Manchester City vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

| Saturday, April 1st |

Premier League | Etihad

12:30PM GMT/7:30AM EST

Liverpool are back after the March international break, and they’ll once again have to jump straight in with the early match. They’re visiting the Etihad to take on Manchester City. Somehow I can’t imagine they’ll get the same result as the last time they took on a Manchester team.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Television: BT Sport 1 (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 2 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (Nigeria); StarHub TV+ (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

MANCHESTER CITY

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

