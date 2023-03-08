Klopp and Van Dijk Hail Firmino’s Impact

Liverpool FC and Roberto Firmino capped off a perfect day, as the Brazilian forward came off the bench to score a goal in his last game against hated rivals Manchester United. It was the exquisite cherry on top of the sundae that was 7-0, and it gave the adoring Anfield crowd yet another excuse to celebrate Bobby, after it was announced that he would be leaving the club in the summer.

After the game, the plaudits didn’t stop as Virgil van Dijk spoke about Firmino’s impact on the Liverpool attack over the years:

“I think that position of a false 9 is Bobby Firmino’s. He is the one that showed over the years how difficult it is for any other player to perform it but also for others to defend that.” “As a player, you can’t deny how important he is for the success that we had; for Mo [Salah], for Sadio [Mane] in the past but also for the players that still are here, for example, in Cody [Gakpo] to learn from him each and every day. But as a human being as well, he’s a great guy and I wish him obviously all the best after the summer. But for now we still have targets to reach and he knows that and he wants to make sure that we fulfil that as well.” “He’s been so influential for this football club and he should definitely be remembered as one of the legends.”

Manager Jürgen Klopp also paid tribute to the Brazilian magician:

“It wasn’t an easy decision for Bobby, he’s top guy. The reception he got was absolutely outstanding. I think that was the goal the whole stadium pretty much wanted the most.”

Miss you already, Bobby. Let’s end this season on a high.