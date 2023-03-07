Ian Rush and Steven Gerrard Enjoying Yesterday’s Victory

If you had to name people who would most enjoy experiencing Liverpool beat Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield, surely Steven Gerrard and Ian Rush would be two names on anyone’s shortlist. The Liverpool legends had their own share of tumultuous matches against their bitter rivals, and very few people better understand what this game means to the fans.

Rush did us all a favor yesterday after the game by sharing a TikTok compilation of his time celebrating at Anfield. In it, we can see Stevie exuberantly cheering on the team, presumably after a goal.

Maybe more satisfying in that 38 second montage is Rush shaking hands with Alex Ferguson, who was also at Anfield to witness his former club’s annihilation.

The match against Manchester United always brings out the big stars. In addition to the glorious spectacle of the final scoreline, the likes of Rush and Kenny Dalglish got to bear witness to Mohamed Salah overtaking Robbie Fowler’s Premier League goal record.

It was a party from front to back for Reds’ fans, and it was nice to see some legends partaking in the festivities as well. Though I’m sure they’d have rather been on the pitch than in the stands for it.