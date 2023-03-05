Liverpool 7, Manchester United 0: Man Of The Match

Oh my, that was FUN! Look up and down the team sheet and take your pick for Man of the Match, you really can’t go wrong as Liverpool absolutely ran riot over Manchester United with SIX second half goals to go along with a Cody Gakpo opener to end the first half. The Dutchman finished with a brace, as did Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King added in two assists as well, and substitute Bobby Firmino had a goal and an assist himself. Harvey Elliott was pretty fantastic in midfield, providing an assist while being a constant threat in the attack and doing some good pressing. Ibrahima Konaté was sensational on the defensive end, thwarting any potential attack and coming inches from scoring himself.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

And as always, a reminder that for anyone visiting on Apple News or Google AMP and looking to cast a vote who can’t see the poll, you can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and loading the full version of the story from there.