Liverpool vs. Manchester United: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League game against Manchester United with lineup news, streaming and television options, and live updates.

By Avantika Goswami
Liverpool Training Session Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

LIVERPOOL VS MANCHESTER UNITED

| Sunday, March 5th |
Premier League | Anfield
5:30PM BST / 11:30AM EST

Sixth-placed Liverpool have a shot at aspiring for the top four, since Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle lost their games this week. The Reds have two games in hand, compared with fourth-placed Spurs. It’s the Northwest Derby tonight against a Manchester United side placed third, and fresh off a Caribou Cup trophy win, and a FA Cup match win against West Ham. Confidence is high for this United team, but a resurgent Reds side is also looking to fight to the death to avoid Europa League football next season.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport 3 (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport 3 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

MANCHESTER UNITED

