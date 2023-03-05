Liverpool vs. Manchester United: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS MANCHESTER UNITED
| Sunday, March 5th |
Premier League | Anfield
5:30PM BST / 11:30AM EST
Sixth-placed Liverpool have a shot at aspiring for the top four, since Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle lost their games this week. The Reds have two games in hand, compared with fourth-placed Spurs. It’s the Northwest Derby tonight against a Manchester United side placed third, and fresh off a Caribou Cup trophy win, and a FA Cup match win against West Ham. Confidence is high for this United team, but a resurgent Reds side is also looking to fight to the death to avoid Europa League football next season.
Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport 3 (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport 3 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO
LIVERPOOL
#LIVMUN TEAM NEWS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 5, 2023
Our line-up to take on Manchester United today
MANCHESTER UNITED
BRING ON UNITED! #MUFC || #LIVMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 5, 2023
