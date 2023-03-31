Klopp Talk: Big Games Make this Week “Like a Champions League Week”

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s match against Manchester City Saturday, Liverpool’s head coach emphasized the challenge of the week ahead:

...it’s a like a Champions League week. I know we are out but if you go far enough you can have an English team in midweek in the Champions League, stuff like this. These things are possible and we had that already in the past. Yeah, I’m super-excited, absolutely. We are not dumb, we know the last game we played in Madrid was not a good game, the game before was Bournemouth, not a good game. The game before was world-class. So we have to make sure that we pick up from there or react on the other two games, whatever. So City don’t know exactly, they have to expect us to be in a top, top, top shape and we have to show up there and really go for it, there’s no other chance for us. You want to play these games; we play City, Chelsea and Arsenal every season but in one week is pretty special. Yes, it’s difficult, but it’s the situation and now we are here. Most of the boys are healthy and let’s try and help them and use them and bring them in the best possible shape and let’s go.

Jürgen Klopp also addressed the advantages and disadvantages of having such a challenging week following an international break:

For me, yes [the international break came at a good time]. I was ready for a few days without analyzing this game [in Madrid] again. I don’t even have to talk about it anymore but that’s not what we want to be, definitely not. I have no problem with getting knocked out by Real Madrid – not that I wouldn’t be used to it in my career – but you can play and lose there and everything but we should show more than we did that night. We couldn’t; it’s not that the boys didn’t want to, we couldn’t, and that’s of course my responsibility. But I still don’t like the game. I was ready and I’m ready again, that’s the cool part of it – you need a few days to just let it settle and then go again. There’s two months [left in the season]; we can reach a lot for us, or nothing, or whatever, while we are planning already the next season and these kinds of things. So, there’s everything in it. This is the start, nothing else, but it’s an important start. It would have been perfect to prepare the whole team in these two weeks; that would have been great, or give a few days off and then come again. But, yes, historically we have finished strong. There is everything in a little bit. Last year, nearly four trophies and then this year, early, clear this trophy is gone and then we go out there and we go out there. So, it’s a proper thing to bring us down to ground again. It was never easy what we did before and if we do only a little bit less, for whatever reason, then it’s gone. I know for everybody around us it is exactly like that, but now it’s clear this is out, out, out, out and so top four is the one thing we really can go for. We don’t have a perfect position to go there, to fight for it, but it’s possible. We have to win a lot of games but the more games we win, the more pressure we can make on other teams above us in the table. A lot of talk now, but in the end it is all about how we perform, how we get into this mood – a chasing mood – and go from there.

