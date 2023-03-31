Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool Need to Execute Game Plan to Win Against Manchester City

Liverpool face Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend after the international break, and things haven’t been great for the Reds in the past few weeks. It doesn’t help that the upcoming fixture list has some of the club’s toughest rivals lined up.

This is the business end of the season, and Trent Alexander-Arnold believes that results are more important than good performances at this point.

“Twelve huge games for us and hopefully we’re able to pick some consistency up along the way and win games because we need the points”, he said.

City are possibly the toughest opponent in the league, and Liverpool will have to stick to their plan.

“Every time you play against Man City, the motivation’s there no matter what. Over the past five, six years, I would say us and them have been the best teams in the league, and they show their quality year in, year out and consistently. They’re always up there as one of, if not the best team in the world. That’ll be the same on Saturday”, said Trent.

“We need to play a really good game and execute our game plan to have a chance of winning it. I think we’re able to go there and get the result but it’s about making sure we earn it.”