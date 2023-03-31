Rumor Mongering: Borussia Dortmund Accept Liverpool Bid For Jude Bellingham

The anxiety within the Liverpool fandom about whether or not the club will win the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature has already reached dizzying heights.

Is it already a foregone conclusion that the Reds will beat out the likes of Real Madrid and Man City to the Borussia Dortmund star as Thierry Henry seems to think? Or will Los Blancos boss Florentino Perez continue his annoying habit of hoarding all of the world’s young midfield talent in the Spanish capital?

Well, the international break—rumored to be the self-imposed decision deadline for the coveted 19-year-old—has drawn to a close, and a whisper or two has begun about where Jude Bellingham in a likely British record transfer.

Journalist Jacque Talbot, building off of a rumor early in the week from agent with the surely fake name Haydn Dodge that the Reds had lodged a £100m-odd offer, has claimed the update that the Reds bid has been accepted.

“What do you make of these Hayden Dodge comments? Talbot said via his YouTube channel.

“That’s the agent, isn’t it? Who said Liverpool have made a bid for Bellingham,” T

“I mentioned it earlier that I’ve had two texts saying a bid has been accepted and it’s all agreed and there’s a clause if he becomes a captain in two years, it’s just noise, there’s so many people involved in the deal and things will trickle out sometimes.”

Be still our hearts...and stay tuned.