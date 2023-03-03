Klopp Reports on Liverpool’s Injuries Ahead of Manchester United Sunday

After making some rotation choices over the last two matches, head coach Jürgen Klopp has reported that the Reds have the same squad available — so no new injuries or returns — for Manchester United’s visit to Anfield.

While Joe Gomez is nearing a return from his slight muscle injury, the match is too soon for both Thiago and Luis Díaz.

Speaking about the state of the Liverpool squad post-Wolves, Klopp was careful to note that there could be some small-scale changes:

“We had little [knocks] — should be [unchanged]. The last message I got, it’s now early [and] I didn’t see them this morning — a lot of things can happen overnight, but yesterday evening they were all fine apart from the players who are out: Thiago and Luis Díaz. Joe obviously I think is closer, but not close enough.”