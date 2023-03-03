 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Transfer News: Roberto Firmino to Leave Liverpool This Summer

The Brazilian number 9’s time as a Red is coming to an end

By Mari Lewis
Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates their sides second goal with members of the crowd during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on March 16, 2022 in London, England.
Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino has been a Red for eight years, and the Brazilian has decided to seek a new challenge at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Though head coach Jürgen Klopp has spoken of his hopes of keeping Firmino at Liverpool beyond his current contract, Firmino has decided that the best move for the next stage of his career will be elsewhere — something no Liverpool fan can begrudge him of after eight years of exemplary effort in the shirt.

As a Red, Firmino has won every top level trophy available, and is one of 19 players in Liverpool’s 100 club (he has scored 107 goals). Firmino is also the player who has featured most in Klopp’s 1,000-game managerial career (spanning all clubs), playing on 345 occasions.

At present, Firmino’s destination club is uncertain.

Naby Keïta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are two other players who could leave on a free transfer this summer.

