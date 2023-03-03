Klopp Talk: Darwin Nunez Is A Proper Threat

Liverpool supporters and the football world are witnessing Darwin Nunez grow into his bounds of potential.

12 goals and four assists across all competitions so far—the only other Red to reach double figures besides Mohamed Salah—all while posting truly elite underlying metrics will have Jurgen Klopp excited to build his next great side around the supremely talented striker.

Although Nunez didn’t officially score in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Wolves that put Liverpool up to sixth in the table (Paul Tierney ridiculously disallowed a would-be goal upon VAR review), Klopp was nevertheless effusive in his praise:

“I would say he is really getting there,” Klopp said of Nunez in his post-match press conference.

“Everybody can see he is just a handful, just a proper threat. Again, the [disallowed] goal he scored was a super reaction, a super finish.

Possessing the dogged tenacity of fellow countryman Luis Suarez, combined with the electric pace and brilliant runs of Fernando Torres, the Uruguayan striker has kicked on from a much-maligned slow start to his debut campaign at Anfield to hit a productive vein of form.

“The runs he had—one again down the line— in the end cross didn’t arrive but [it was] pretty similar to the Everton goal, if you want,” Klopp continued.

“Using his speed in both directions, offensively and defensively. He is really good.

“He is still a young boy and I think everyone can see he will get there, there is no doubt about it, but he is already for us super important.”

There are surely still to be growing pains, but the makings of a star are there for all to see. Reds supporters will be hoping that a bit of stardust will aid in their push to secure Champions League football for next season.