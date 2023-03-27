Vote: Liverpool Women’s Player of the Month

In the month of March Liverpool Women played three, falling to a strong Arsenal side before beating Tottenham and drawing at home to Everton, collecting four points from three WSL matches.

Liverpool scored three goals in the three matches, with Emma Koivisto, Missy Bo Kearns, and Katie Stengel grabbing one each.

The Reds sit in eighth place in the WSL, eight points above the drop. They next play on April 2nd, kicking off away against West Ham in a crucial match: the Hammers sit one point above Liverpool on the league table.

