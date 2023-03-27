 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vote: Liverpool Women’s Player of the Month

March was a decent month for the Reds

By Mari Lewis
Aggie Beever-Jones of Everton Women and Missy Bo Kearns of Liverpool Women during the FA Women’s Super League match between Everton FC and Liverpool at Goodison Park on March 24, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

In the month of March Liverpool Women played three, falling to a strong Arsenal side before beating Tottenham and drawing at home to Everton, collecting four points from three WSL matches.

Liverpool scored three goals in the three matches, with Emma Koivisto, Missy Bo Kearns, and Katie Stengel grabbing one each.

The Reds sit in eighth place in the WSL, eight points above the drop. They next play on April 2nd, kicking off away against West Ham in a crucial match: the Hammers sit one point above Liverpool on the league table.

You can vote for your Standard Chartered March Player of the Month via the poll on Liverpoolfc.com as the month comes to a close.

