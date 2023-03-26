Ragnar Klavan: It Was Nice to Be on Good Grass Again

LFC Legends beat Celtic Legends 2-0 in a charity match with goals from Steven Gerrard and Mark Gonzalez. Former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan was surprised and delighted at the reception from fans at Anfield.

“I’m surprised how many people came out to see the old legs!” said Klavan.

“It was so nice to be back and to hear You’ll Never Walk Alone. Also it was a great atmosphere with the Celtic fans as well – it was a great afternoon.”

The game was coached by former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish, with all proceeds going towards the LFC Foundation’s programmes.

“It was nice to be on good grass again. The emotions took over and adrenaline and everything [else] – it was nice to run around, yes”, said Klavan.

“To walk out [for the] first time from the locker room into Anfield and to [make] the trip together with the legends team – a lot of memories came back. It was nice to relive them again.”

The former Liverpool players trained at the AXA Training Centre prior to the match, and Klavan noted how the grounds are a step up from Melwood in terms of engagement between youth and senior players: “I see the big possibilities that the AXA Training Centre has, the young players can also see the big players coming in, and they can smell the atmosphere and dream a little bit higher and bigger. That is a really good thing.”