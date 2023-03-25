Liverpool Legends v. Celtic Legends: Liverpool Line-Up and How to Watch

Liverpool welcome Celtic Legends to Anfield to play their annual charity match to benefit the LFC Foundation and Forever Reds, the former players’ charity foundation.

The match kicks-off at 3PM, and Reds fans will recognize some legendary, fan favorite, and slightly infamous former players in the line-up. Kenny Dalglish, John Aldridge, and Ian Rush make up the coaching team.

The starting XI which has been announced is:

LFC Legends: Westerveld, Kvarme, Klavan, Skrtel, Hyypia, Vignal, Diao, Adam, McManaman, Gerrard, Kuyt.

Subs: Dudek, Aurelio, McAllister, Sissoko, Garcia, Riera, Gonzalez, Cisse, Keane.

Can we expect Skrtel to go Full Skrtel? God, I hope not, these men are in their 40s. But it will still be entertaining to see the big man standing next to Sami Hyypia. The reunion between Steven Gerrard and Dirk Kuyt should bring back some fond memories. Anyone else hoping for a Gerrard cross leading to a gentle Kuyt tap-in in front of the goal?

If you’re interested, you can follow the match on Liverpool’s Facebook page and YouTube channels for free. If you have an LFCTV subscription, you can watch there as well.