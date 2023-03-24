LFC Legends Lineup Announced for Charity Match

While the Reds are away on international break, Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish will return to Anfield this weekend. He will lead the LFC Legends, who will take on the Celtic Legends in a charity game.

The LFC Foundation charity game will see all the proceeds going towards the Foundation’s social programmes.

The lineup for LFC Legends will see returning stars like Steven Gerrard and Dirk Kuty, as well as beloved defender Sami Hyypia. Champions League hero Jerzy Dudek also returns to man the goalpost for Dalglish’s side.

Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld.

Defenders: Fabio Aurelio, Sami Hyypia, Ragnar Klavan, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Martin Skrtel, Gregory Vignal.

Midfielders: Charlie Adam, Salif Diao, Steven Gerrard, Mark Gonzalez, Gary McAllister, Steve McManaman, Albert Riera, Momo Sissoko.

Forwards: Djibril Cisse, Luis Garcia, Robbie Keane, Dirk Kuyt.

Management: Sir Kenny Dalglish, John Aldridge, John Barnes, Ian Rush.

Iain Stirling and Chelcee Grimes will be the presenters for the game, and singer Jamie Webster will perform prior to kick-off.