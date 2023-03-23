Rabiot: “I Was a Fan of Steven Gerrard”

In an interview with TuttoSport, Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot professed his love of Liverpool FC, and specifically, our former captain who is currently jobless after being dismissed from managing Aston Villa and can be seen hanging out with Irish mob bosses:

“I liked Liverpool so much because I was a fan of Steven Gerrard who made me dream and therefore I followed the Reds.”

This might seem completely out of the blue, but there’s a reason. Rabiot is out of contract in the summer:

“At the moment, there’s no news, but we’ll certainly talk soon.” “Because in about two months the season will be over and we’ll try to discuss it, but I’m calm. There is the possibility of leaving but also the possibility of signing another contract with Juve.”

To his credit, Rabiot has been one of the better performers for Juve this season. He was linked to Manchester United earlier this season, and ironically, his turning them down led them to sign Casemiro, one of their best signings in years.

Obviously, Rabiot comes with concerns, most notoriously, his mothLiverpool needs midfielders, and he likes the Reds, so there could be something there.