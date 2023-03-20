Internationals Report: Reds in Action Over the Break

Over the March international break 12 Liverpool players have been called up to play for their international sides, as nations open their Euros and AFCON 2024 qualifying campaigns.

Captain Jordan Henderson will be in the England squad, as the Three Lions are set to play Italy on March 23rd and Ukraine on March 26th.

Scottish captain Andy Robertson will lead Scotland against Cyrus on March 25th and Spain on March 28th.

Virgil Van Dijk captains Holland, and will be joined by Cody Gakpo as the Dutch take on France, who have called up Ibrahima Konaté, on March 24th and Gibraltar on March 27th. Konaté’s France will also play Ireland on March 27th, who have called up Coaimhín Kelleher. Kelleher’s Ireland will open the week with a friendly on March 22nd with Latvia before starting their qualifying campaign against France.

Mohamed Salah’s Egypt will play a double-header against Malawi in AFCON qualifiers, with the first leg on March 24th and the second on March 28th.

Portugal has called up the newly fit Diogo Jota as they’re set to face Liechtenstein on March 23rd and Luxembourg on March 26th.

Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas’ Greece will face Gibraltar on March 24th and Lithuania on March 27th.

Naby Keïta’s Guinea will face Ethiopia on March 24th and March 27th for AFCON qualifying.

At the U21 level, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones have both been called up to England to play friendlies against France and Croatia on March 25th and 28th, respectively.