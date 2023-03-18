Rumour Mongering: Firmino To Stay In Europe

It has been a whirlwind of emotions over the last month for Liverpool’s #9 Roberto Firmino. Via his agent, he announced that he’d be leaving Liverpool after 8 seasons at the club. The same weekend he scored a goal in the historic 7-0 victory over Manchester United. Just this week he played in his final Champions League match for the club as they were defeated by Real Madrid.

It had been previously reported that Firmino had interest from MLS clubs, but today Football Insider is reporting that the Brazilian has stated his preference is to stay in Europe instead of moving to the States or Saudi Arabia. There is reported interest from multiple clubs in Italy.

Firmino, ever the selfless man and player, has reportedly told his agent to not entertain offers until after the season is over. Technically, foreign clubs are allowed to offer players contracts once they’ve entered the last six months of their current deal. However, Bobby doesn’t want to be distracted by that while focusing on Liverpool finishing top 4 this season.

It would be pretty cool to fulfill those wishes and then perhaps meet Firmino’s new club in the Champions League next season.