Liverpool FC Make U18s Game Stream Available Saturday

The young Reds play Sunderland U18s

By Mari Lewis
 U18 manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson of Liverpool during the U18 Premier League game at the AXA Training Centre on January 7, 2023 in Kirkby, England.
Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool’s game against Fulham this weekend was postponed due to Fulham’s cup progression, but Liverpool are hoping to fill the gap in live action by making the U18s’ trip to Sunderland available for LFCTVGO subscribers (at present the promotion using the code GOFREE23 will allow for a free month) and it will feature on LFCTV.

The match will take place in the Sunderland Academy — aptly named the “Academy of Light” — on Saturday, March 18th, at 11:00AM GMT/7:00AM EST.

The U18s have been struggling lately, losing to Sporting CP in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday after having progressed past Porto on penalties (6-5).

In the U18 Premier League they last won back in December against Bournemouth, with four losses and two draws between then and now (and some cup action). They will hope the added glamour of the screened match (with no senior action) can drive them forward.

