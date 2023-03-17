Virgil Van Dijk Demands FSG ‘Do Their Job’ And Sanction Summer Squad Rebuild

Liverpool’s emotional roller coaster of a season continues.

The lows of the Reds’ post-World Cup form were quickly forgotten by the heady highs of statement wins over Everton, Champions League rivals Newcastle, and a thrashing of Manchester United, only to give way to the despair of the now customary capitulation against both Real Madrid teams, as well as teams at the bottom of the league table.

Even casual fans will have identified the center of the park as the most pressing of Liverpool’s issues, with Jurgen Klopp being forced to trot out a midfield in Wednesday’s Champions League exit consisting of a 37-year-old James Milner and an out-of-form Fabinho, while two of the manager’s viable bench options consisted of lame ducks, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

While the attack refresh has shown promise, as the arrivals of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo over the last year have demonstrated, there has been no talk from inside the Liverpool camp about the need to address the weakness in midfield through the transfer market to this point. However, Reds star defender, Virgil Van Dijk has now admitted that the club will need to look recruitment to rebuild the side into a force to be reckoned with.

“Obviously players are going to leave,” Van Dijk said as quoted by The Athletic “That’s obviously been announced so we have to—if we want to be where we have been the last five years—we need quality imports, especially with those players leaving.

“I think that’s quite obvious. But everyone knows that’s going to be very difficult.

“It is going to be very difficult to find the right players, but the club has to do their job in this case.

“We still have a lot of games to play for us,” Van Dijk continued. “And we want to be in the Champions League. I think that will also help to attract the best players in the world. Not all the time but it will definitely help.”

With the list of midfielders linked to Anfield stretching a mile long, Liverpool supporters will be hoping that the bat signal put up by one of the club’s key players brings some urgency into the summer transfer dealings.