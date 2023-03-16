“You’ll Never Walk Alone” Played at Santiago Bernabéu

You may have heard a familiar tune at the end of the second leg between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Reds’ iconic anthem rang out over the speakers in the stadium as the tie between the two European giants concluded. Home fans were spotted singling along with their scarves held high as Real Madrid skipped the usual airing of “Hala Madrid” to pay tribute to the Reds.

The gesture was in response to Liverpool’s tribute to Madrid legend and honorary president Amancio Amara, who had passed on the day of the first leg. Liverpool’s chief executive, Billy Hogan and Sir Kenny Dalglish placed a wreath in front of the travelling fans at Anfield, paying respect to a player who had won nine La Liga titles, three Copa Del Reys, and the 1966 European Cup.

Manager Jürgen Klopp commented on the gesture after the game:

“People told me, my staff told me after the game. It is a really nice gesture. We are two heavyweights who meet each other quite frequently in international football.” “I think it is clear we respect each other a lot and whoever did it, whoever was doing something like that, [made] a really nice gesture, I have to say.”

The two clubs are also linked by the events that marred last year’s Champions League final, and both sets of supporters directed boos at UEFA across both legs, which is something we can all definitely get behind.