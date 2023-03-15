Real Madrid vs. Liverpool: Champions League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

REAL MADRID VS. LIVERPOOL

| Wednesday, March 15th |

Campions League | Santiago Bernabeu

12:30PM GMT/7:30AM EST

Can Liverpool do things “the Liverpool way” and pull off some miraculous comback after digging themselves into a 3-goal hole? Well, probably not. Real Madrid have magic of their own—dark magic—that seems to be rather immune to Liverpool’s own brand of magic.

But hey, this Liverpool side is wild. We’ve seen them hand out score lines of 9-0 and 7-0, including to their fiercest rivals, Manchester United. And we’ve seen them shit the bed—and routinely!—against relegation cannon fodder. Which Liverpool will show up today? No idea. If I were a betting man, I would swerve this Liverpool side for the rest of the season.

So. Umm. At least away goals isn’t a thing? Let’s enjoy this. At this rate, it might be our last Champions League match for a while.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Television: BT Sport 1 (UK); TUDN USA (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); SONY TEN 4 (India); beIN Sports 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Nigeria); beIN Sports 3 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Paramount + (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

REAL MADRID

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

