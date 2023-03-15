Ben Doak Substituted After Apparent Head Injury

In last night’s UEFA Youth League game against Sporting Lisbon, Liverpool FC Ben Doak was substituted after just eight minutes. The winger was on the receiving end of a strong aerial challenge from Sporting defender Joao Muniz. After attempting to play on, he fell to the turf and looked shaky when being helped off the pitch.

Despite passing his pitch side checks in accordance with standard FA concussion protocol, it was probably the right call to stay on the cautious side of things and take the 17-year-old off, given the nature of such injuries.

Ranel Young replaced Doak, and his absence added even more problems to a side that was already missing several attackers — Lewis Koumas, due to suspension, and injured duo Oakley Cannonier and Trent Kone-Doherty. The yutes would go on to lose 1-0 in controversial fashion, as Sporting nicked a goal against the run of play, with Liverpool centre-back Lee Jonas looking like he was fouled as he raced back to defend.

Under-19s manager Barry Lewtas had this to say after the game about Doak’s condition:

“Ben is OK. He couldn’t continue but our medical staff got to him quickly.” “He was on the pitch at the end with the lads and we will keep him closely monitored.”

Hopefully, it’s much ado about nothing, and Doak is just fine.