Mohamed Salah’s Egypt Home Burglarized

News outlets from Egypt reported on Mohamed Salah’s villa in his home country being broken into over the weekend. Obviously Salah and his family were in England at the time, so no one was hurt.

The crime was discovered by a family friend who saw an open window and called the police. It was then confirmed that the house had been robbed.

Apparently all that was taken from the residence were some cable TV receivers. The thieves attempted to take a cooking gas cylinder, but it was too heavy for them to carry out, so it was left behind.

The local police say that the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have yet been made.

It does make me think about the looks on the robbers’ faces when they discovered exactly whose lavish home they broke into. Would they be horrified? Or, more likely, would they have wished they’d stayed to look around a little more for something more valuable to pilfer?

Either way, the good news is that everyone is safe, and Mo Salah is filthy rich so he’ll have no trouble buying some new TV receivers to replace the ones that were stolen.