Missy Bo Kearns Reflects on “Crucial Victory”

Missy Bo Kearns spoke to Liverpoolfc.com following the Liverpool FC Women’s win against Tottemham on Sunday. The Reds came back from a goal down to win via a goal from Kearns, who was left with a very simple shot after good work from Fuka Nagano.

Kearns reflected on the mentality they brought into the match, which helped them secure the points:

We knew we needed the three points and that’s what we got. Now we can start looking up. We have got a few injuries at the moment but we’ve got a good squad depth and on the pitch we will put a shift in. I thought we did well in the second half at Arsenal and you saw on Sunday how much we worked for each other and we got the result. Sometimes that is all that matters. [Getting another win is m]assive. Every game we want to get the three points and you can see that with the way we play. You could also see the relief off our shoulders that we have finally got the win. Now it’s just looking to the next game against Everton, and hopefully we’ll have a few players back and give the gaffer a headache with his team selection.

She emphasized how her own important efforts are reflective of recent work to improve her impact on matches, and also on the skillset of her teammates:

I said I wanted to get more goals and I’m trying to get into goalscoring positions. I’ve been getting in the right positions lately and I’ve just got to keep it up. Fuka is world class and she played a big part in the goal. If you watch it back and see the way she slowed the ball down and then played it, that makes the difference. What she has got is special and I can see her going really far in the game.

The team spirit is on a real high ahead of the next game — which happens to be the Merseyside Derby on March 24th:

I think this performance shows how together we are. We haven’t let the injuries affect us. On the morning of the Arsenal game, the injured girls sent us a selfie from the gym and it just showed how much they were all rooting for us. We are so close and we’ve got each other’s backs – you can see that on the pitch. If someone is tackled, there is someone right there to help them, and that’s what we need to have as a team. Teams go far. [Derbies] are the games you want to be playing in – big games. It’s a Merseyside derby and we are looking forward to it. All we are focusing on is the next game and that is Everton.

The Reds will be happy to have found some form, given that they had been on a run of good performances but minimal points. Should they prevail against Everton, they can look to progress up the league table rather than being worried about dropping down.