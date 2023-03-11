AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

AFC BOURNEMOUTH VS. LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, March 11th |

Premier League | Vitality Stadium

12:30PM GMT/7:30AM EST

Liverpool look to build on their massive 7-0 win against Manchester United to keep chugging along in the league. They face AFC Bournemouth in the early match this weekend, so fans will not have to wait long to see if they can use that momentum to gain another three points. Each point counts as they mount a late-season push to return into the top four. Not to be overdramatic, but if Liverpool don’t win this game, I will lose my whole mind.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Television: BT Sport 1 (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports 3 Asia (India); Astro SuperSport (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Nigeria); Starhub TV+ (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

BOURNEMOUTH

LIVERPOOL

