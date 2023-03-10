Kenny Dalglish: Mo Salah May Have to Queue Up to Get A Spot with LFC Legends

Former Liverpool player, manager and legend Kenny Dalglish was seen in the stands beaming once again as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 7-0 in the Northwest Derby. But he doesn’t think the team should settle in too comfortably with their win.

“I think the most important thing for the 7-0 is everybody’s enjoyed it and had a few days to enjoy it. We’ve got to settle down and look forward to the other games, because they’re equally as important as what the Manchester United game was”, he said.

“They’re not going to judge us by how the first team did against Man United – we’re going to disappoint somebody I think!”

Mohamed Salah surpassed Robbie Fowler as Liverpool’s top scorer in the Premier League, and Kenny was full of measured praise.

“It’s a fantastic achievement and he’s done it in a short space of time, shorter than maybe Robbie did”, he said.

“The most important thing is the individual awards are brilliant but you can’t beat the team awards. Within the success of the team, there’s always individuals [who] make contributions. A goal at one end, it’s equally as important that Alisson saves another one at the other end, or the defender kicks one off the line. So, everybody’s got their part to play.”

But Mo isn’t guaranteed a spot in Kenny’s LFC Legends lineup without a fight.

“I don’t know if he’ll get a game! We need to be thoughtful about that... by the way, there’s a queue of them waiting to play. If he wants to play [on March 25] then no problem – we’ll fit him in!”