Liverpool vs. Wolves: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS WOLVES

| Wednesday, March 1st |

Premier League | Anfield

8:00PM BST/3:00PM EST

No, you’re not trapped in a Groundhog Day type situation. Liverpool are actually playing Wolves again and you’re not in a dream. This will be the 4th time these two teams have faced off in 2023. It’s only March 1st.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs Wolves

Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport 3 (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport 3 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

The Reds to take on Wolves tonight #LIVWOL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 1, 2023

WOLVES

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2022-23 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.