Women’s Derby to Be Played at Goodison Park

The second of the Women’s Super League derbies will take place at Everton’s home ground

By Mari Lewis
Taylor Hinds of Liverpool Women and Izzy Christiansen of Everton Women in action during the FA Women’s Super League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on September 25, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Everton FC Women generally play matches at Walton Hall Park, just over a mile from the Men’s ground at Goodison Park.

For the Super League meeting between cross-Stanley-Park rivals, however, the Women will play at Goodison at 12:30pm BST/7:30AM EST on Sunday, March 26th.

This follows the successful pattern of the first league derby, which was held at Anfield back in September in front of a crowd above 27,000. Both sides will hope to draw similarly large crowds in for the spring derby, with both Anfield and Goodison being slightly more accessible for many fans than Prenton Park (which necessitates a bus or train across the Mersey to the Wirral).

More detail, including ticketing information, will be released closer to the fixture date.

