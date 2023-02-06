Women’s Derby to Be Played at Goodison Park

Everton FC Women generally play matches at Walton Hall Park, just over a mile from the Men’s ground at Goodison Park.

For the Super League meeting between cross-Stanley-Park rivals, however, the Women will play at Goodison at 12:30pm BST/7:30AM EST on Sunday, March 26th.

This follows the successful pattern of the first league derby, which was held at Anfield back in September in front of a crowd above 27,000. Both sides will hope to draw similarly large crowds in for the spring derby, with both Anfield and Goodison being slightly more accessible for many fans than Prenton Park (which necessitates a bus or train across the Mersey to the Wirral).

More detail, including ticketing information, will be released closer to the fixture date.