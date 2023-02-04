Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

WOLVES VS. LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, February 4th |

Premier League | Molineux

3:00PM BST/10:00AM EST

Liverpool travel to Molineux to once again take on Wolves. They’re playing in the Premier League, hoping to get a precious three points at a time when they are languishing mid-table.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Television: no listing (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 2 (India); Astro SuperSport (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Nigeria); StarHub TV+ (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

