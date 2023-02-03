Gakpo, Keïta, Oxlade-Chamberlain Added To Champions League Squad

With the January transfer window now officially closed, teams that advanced to the Champions League Round of 16 are finalizing the squads that will be eligible for the knockout stage. Due to the potential for new signings, departures, and injuries, clubs that advance past the group stage are able to make three changes to their named 25-player squad.

The highest profile of the three changes for Liverpool is the inclusion of new forward signing Cody Gakpo. Also newly included are Naby Keïta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, both of whom were dealing with injuries during the group stage of this season’s competition.

The addition of the aforementioned three to the 25-man squad means several players have to make way. This comes in the form of Arthur Melo and Calvin Ramsay. Arthur’s removal is due to a thigh injury that has kept him sidelined since October, and Ramsay’s exclusion is likely due to the fact that Jürgen Klopp seems to prefer Joe Gomez or James Milner to spell Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back.

Also removed from the 25-man squad was Stefan Bajcetic. However, he will still be available for the knockout matches despite his removal because he is young enough (18) to be eligible for List B after two uninterrupted years at Liverpool. As he reached his two-year LFC anniversary in December, he has been moved to List B and no longer has to be named to the 25-man squad to be selected to play, leaving that spot freed up for the new additions.

Liverpool will hope to get some revenge for last year’s disappointing UCL final loss to Real Madrid when the two sides kick off at Anfield in the first leg of their round of 16 tie on February 21. The Reds will then travel to the Santiago Bernabéu for the away leg on March 15.