Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch

Liverpool vs Wolves

| Wednesday, March 1st |

Premier League | Anfield

8PM BST / 3PM EST

For the 25th time this season, Liverpool will look to get their campaign back on track, and — as always, somehow — they will look to do so against Wolverhampton. Fixture scheduling and domestic cup replays have ensures the Reds have faced off with the Midlanders four times in less than two months, and the previous three have ended in a win, a loss and a draw.

Julen Lopetegui’s men aren’t exactly lighting up the Premier League this season, as they sit 15th, three points out of the relegation zone, but they have certainly given the Reds plenty to think about in the three clashes between the sides thus far, and while every Liverpool game remaining in the campaign will be do or die as they try to make up ground on the top four, they can’t expect anybody to roll over for them.

Wolves will be without Hwang Hee-chan and Boubacar Traore, but Matheus Cunha and Ruben Neves should be fit to start, while the elusive Pedro Neto has a shot at being involved in some capacity at Anfield on Wednesday.

Projected Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson; Núñez, Gakpo, Salah

For the Reds, Joe Gomez misses out with a hamstring injury, but Ibrahima Konaté is back in full training, and should be ready to step in alongside Virgil van Dijk in the Reds’ ever-rotating centre-back construction. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are expected to feature in the full-back slots.

In midfield, Thiago misses out as he continues his rehab from groin injury, but essentially every other midfielder is fair game, so some combination of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott and James Milner seems probable.

Up top, while Luis Díaz remains unavailable, Darwin Núñez’s will be back in action, although whether from the start or not remains to be seen. Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are all fit to start.

What the Managers Said

Jürgen Klopp: “We don’t need to make it smaller than it is. I would love to give the season a little push this week and to get a result you need good performances. Nothing I saw since the last game in training gave the impression that we don’t have a chance. The few sessions we had looked good.”

Julen Lopetegui: “It is going to be demanding. Anfield is a stadium where they push a lot. This is going to demand from us our best, because to be able to compete with Liverpool at Anfield you have to be very close to perfection.“

The Officials

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistant referees: Constantine Hatzidakis, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Graham Scott

VAR: Stuart Attwell, Scott Ledger

Kickoff is set for 8PM GMT/3PM EST tomorrow, and television listings for the match can be found on LiveSoccerTV.

