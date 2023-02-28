Virgil van Dijk Named Part of the 2022 FIFA FIFPro Men’s World 11

Virgil van Dijk has been named in the 2022 FIFA FIFPro Men’s World 11 which was just released to the public. The Men’s World XI is chosen by the votes of professional players around the world. The other two defenders who made the list are Joao Cancelo who plays for Bayern Munich and Achraf Hakimi who plays for PSG and Morocco.

Players were judged based on their individual performances from the period of August 2021 to December 22. This means he barely made it through before his hamstring injury at the start of 2023 which made him miss seven crucial Liverpool games.

That time, of course, included Liverpool’s domestic cup double and ultimately failed run for the quadruple last season. It also encompasses the World Cup, where van Dijk represented his country as captain when they made it to the quarter-finals.

Van Dijk has now appeared on this list three times.

Despite Liverpool’s dismal season, van Dijk remains a world class athlete and defender whose presence invokes fear and awe in his opponents.