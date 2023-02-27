Klopp Talk: “We Keep Going”

Listen, at least Liverpool didn’t concede this game. There’s the silver lining, if you (like me) needed to look for one. The weekend’s match against Crystal Palace was honestly not the worst this season, but that’s more of an indictment of the season than it is of the match itself. For the boss, though, there’s nothing to do but to keep oging.

“We keep going,” Jurgen Klopp told the club website after the match ended. “I see in your eyes and in the players’ eyes as well [that] it looks like we lost the game - we didn’t. It’s like that. We spite ourselves with a lot of things, but you cannot suffer because of our own history. That would now be really a joke. This will not be the season that everybody [looks for] in the history books, when you look and see that season again and again and again - it will not be big movies about it or stuff like this. But we have to go through it anyway and we will. It’s not always that we won; all great. Now we dropped a point; all rubbish.”

“We have to keep going, take the things and go again. Take the things and go again. That’s what we will do. Nothing really changed tonight but again we can see it two ways. We didn’t win, that sounds very negative, [or] we have a point more than before, I think that sounds pretty positive. So, we can choose.”

The positive option, it is.