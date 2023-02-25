 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 0: Man of the Match

With a boring draw to Crystal Palace in the books, we want you to help us choose Liverpool’s man of the match.

By Mark Kastner
/ new
Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League - Selhurst Park Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

A thoroughly boring 90 minutes of football. Liverpool were toothless from start to finish, with no one really stepping up to take a match that was there for the taking. There has to be a man of the match, so just pick one.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

And as always, a reminder that for anyone visiting on Apple News or Google AMP and looking to cast a vote who can’t see the poll, you can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and loading the full version of the story from there.

Poll

Who was Man of the Match against Crystal Palace?

view results
  • 34%
    Alisson
    (31 votes)
  • 18%
    Virgil van Dijk
    (17 votes)
  • 23%
    James Milner
    (21 votes)
  • 23%
    Cody Gakpo
    (21 votes)
90 votes total Vote Now

