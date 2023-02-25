Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: Goalless Draw At Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Liverpool

Pre-Match

Diogo Jota is fit enough to earn his first start since October. Big news for the Reds, who have been in desperate need of some creativity in the attack. Meanwhile, the midfield feels very vintage with James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Naby Keïta.

First Half

Slow start for both teams as they seem to ease into the match. Cody Gakpo engineers the first opportunity for the Reds. He gets the ball off to Mohamed Salah, but Salah’s first touch shot is dragged wide.

A very poor back pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold gets intercepted by Mateta. Luckily Alisson was quick to take care of it, and the Crystal Palace player’s chip dribbled harmlessly out of bounds for a goal kick.

Jota gets a shota when a lucky rebound hits his feet in the box. However, his attempt is straight at the goalkeeper.

In the 21st minute, Liverpool earned a free kick in a good position. The delivery is deep, but Joël Matip does well to cross it into the box. However, it’s just a bit too far reaches Jota at too narrow an angle. His header hits the woodwork.

Jota continues his influence on the game by inviting a foul from Nathaniel Clyne right on the edge of the box. The resulting free kick is a bit too close, and Alexander-Arnold sends it into his own captain’s head and out of bounds.

Another gift from Alexander-Arnold as Schlupp strips him of the ball right in front of the goal. Thankfully, his shot is slightly off balancing and hits the crossbar instead of slamming into the back of the net.

Second Half

The second half starts with Harvey Elliott coming in for Keïta.

The Reds start off the half with several corners in a row. While the pressure is on Crystal Palace, nothing comes of the efforts. An hour into the game, and it’s a bit sloppy from both teams who should be going all out to earn that three points.

70 minutes in, Klopp brings on Roberto Firmino to replace a flagging Jota up front. Hopefully we can get some much needed magic from the Brazilian to help Liverpool score.

We’ve reached the frustration level where Liverpool are now committing cheap goals. First Henderson gets a yellow and then Fabinho.

Cody Gakpo comes the closest we’ve seen yet at 80 minutes. He runs onto a ball in the box and beats the onrushing keeper. However, the collision makes his shot go far wide and another opportunity goes wanting.

Matip gets Liverpool yet another yellow card in the books. The free kick causes the Reds some trouble and forces Milner to deal with it.

Stefan Bajcetic replaces Gakpo on 85 minutes with the game still scoreless.

Final Thoughts

That was disappointing but not surprising.