Gomez Has a (You Guessed It) Hamstring Injury

After coming off for Joel Matip in the 73rd minute, Liverpool FC defender Joe Gomez was seen clutching at the back of his hamstring and heading straight for the tunnel.

It capped off a horrible night for Gomez as Real Madrid came back from 2-0 down to win the first leg 5-2 at Anfield. The injury leaves Liverpool in a precarious position in the centre-back position. Ibrahima Konaté has not returned from injury yet, leaving Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Nathaniel Phillips as the options available.

Konaté was reported to be out for at least a fortnight with a, yes, hamstring injury at the end of January. Thankfully, Virgil van Dijk has made his return, but it still leaves the Reds in quite a dicey situation, especially since we’re going to be counting on Joel Matip to stay fit.

Up the Reds. Liverpool will travel to South London on Saturday to face Crystal Palace, with their focus firmly n achieving a top-four finish since this Champions League tie looks to be dead in the water. In the meantime, Fowler bless the hamstrings.