Liverpool 2, Real Madrid 5 - Match Recap: At Least We Don’t Have To Worry About Away Goals

Liverpool FC 2 - 5 Real Madrid

Reds: Nunez 4’, Salah 14’, Player XX’

Real: Vinicius Jr. 21’ 36’, Militao 48’, Benzema 56’ 67’

Pre-Match

It’s an unchanged side from the weekend. Normally that would be a concern with the short turn around, but Klopp was able to change 4 on the hour mark, and the rest were able to see out the result whilst up a man for most of the match.

Liverpool certainly owe these a bloody nose (or three) after three eliminations since 2017/18, two of which were at the final hurdle. Real Madrid might have been using some black magic last year, but if the Reds can find away past them, they’ll like their odds to get to yet another final under Klopp.

One game at a time though, a big 90 minutes await.

First Half

GOAL! If you wanted a fast start, you got one! Darwin gets on the end of a brilliant Salah pass, but finishes with a sublime backheel that left Courtois with no chance! 1-0 to the Scousers!

GOAL!! Holy shit! What an assist by Courtois! A terrible back pass puts the Real Madrid goalkeeper in a bad position, but he makes an absolute mess of it and Salah is there to capitalize!

Goal. Well, that put a damper on things. Vinicius received the ball just inside the area and had a crack, perfectly curling it around Gomez and Becker. Incredible finish, and not much you can do about those.

This first half of the first half certainly gave us quite a bit of entertainment. Liverpool will feel hard done by to not be up more, but considering our luck in the final, this is miles better.

Goal. And this time it was our keeper’s turn to make a catastrophic mistake. Gomez passed it back to Ali, who had time to clear it or make a better pass, but he kicked it straight at Vinicius and it’s 2-2.

Well, the half that started with a bang ended with a whimper. Liverpool will absolutely feel hard done by, having once again out-xG’d Real Madrid (1.63-0.58) with nothing to show for it. However, if the Reds can keep their cool, there’s a winner (or more) out there tonight.

Second Half

Goal. Or Liverpool could just concede straight away from a set piece. Militao was left completely unmarked and welp...the Reds are now behind.

Liverpool have shown a decent response to the last goal, and well, it’s about time. The only question is whether we have enough in the tank to peg these back.

Goal. Never mind. Benzema scores off a very generous deflection off Joe Gomez. And the collapse is complete!

Klopp makes some changes on the hour mark, bringing on Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino for Gakpo and Nunez.

Goal. This sucks. Football was a mistake.

Klopp hooks Gomez for Matip and Henderson for Milner. Why Fabinho stays on the pitch, we’ll never know. Anyway, this sub is at least 15-20 minutes too late.

Some time later Elliott comes on for Bajectic. Yute for yute. So. That’s nice.

Final Thoughts

Can we opt out of the second leg, or nah?