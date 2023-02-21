John Henry Confirms FSG Are Not Selling Liverpool

There have been plenty of pain points for Liverpool supporters this season. Just half a season removed from competing for a historic quadruple, and coming away with trophies in the two domestic cups, the club have been floundering in mid-table. There has been cause for concern behind the scenes as well with the surprise departure of sever key backroom staff members.

The biggest cause for stress for many, however, had to do with FSG’s intentions for the club. The current ownership group announced their intentions earlier this year to retain Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to look at the current interest in the club. It was always unclear if FSG were looking to sell the club outright or just bring in additional investors.

The typically reclusive FSG principal owner, John Henry, gave a rare interview to the Boston Sports Journal while at spring training with the Boston Red Sox. While most of the questions revolved around the Major League Baseball team owned by FSG, there was one question about the potential sale of Liverpool. The response from John Henry left little doubt.

“I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process. Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?”

Well there you have it, in pretty unequivocal terms. FSG are not looking to sell Liverpool at this time, merely seeking interest in additional investment. It seems likely that a deal is fairly well along for Henry to be speaking so plainly about the matter, but time will tell.