Darwin Núñez Featured in Training — “Chance” of Playing Against Real Madrid

Darwin Núñez’s fitness is a doubt ahead of Liverpool’s Last 16 meeting with Real Madrid Tuesday night. The Uruguayan was in considerable pain on Saturday, and while he has a “chance” of featuring, per Jürgen Klopp, it will depend on his pain levels.

“From all the possible scenarios, apart from being absolutely nothing; that’s not the case. We have to see how he can deal with the pain [and] when we know that, we make a decision,” the Reds’ boss said.

Fans will take heart, then, to see photos of Núñez not just taking part in training, but seemingly having a wonderful time: he was all smiles in the images released by the club.

He was not the only face more visible than expected: Arthur Melo — who does in fact play for Liverpool and wears the number 29 shirt — was also in training (you can see him having a laugh with the big man above).

Thiago was not featured in any of the training images released, and Klopp provided no updates on the Spaniard, who is managing some pain.

Newly returned Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino took part in training, and look ready to feature should Núñez’s pain levels be too great to allow involvement.